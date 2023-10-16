Congress, BJP slug it out over ‘bias’ against Kangra

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 15

The BJP is accusing the government of bias against Kangra district while the Congress is using the information presented during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Assembly to counter it.

A question raised by BJP MLA from Kangra Pawan Kajal regarding grants given to the poor in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana over the past five years was coming handy for Congress leaders to counter the BJP’s allegations.

Kajal had sought data regarding the grants given to the poor under the yojana over the past five years. In reply, the government informed the House that the maximum grants under the scheme went to Mandi district. Also, 2,221 of total 5,263 persons who benefited from the scheme in the state belonged to Mandi district. In Kangra, the number of beneficiaries of the scheme was 1,043.

RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and Congress MLA from Nagrota Bagwan, said Kangra district had the maximum population of OBCs and SCs in the state, still the number of beneficiaries under the PM Awas Yojana in the district was only around half of that in Mandi.

The BJP leaders from Kangra are carrying out a sustained campaign alleging that the present government is biased against Kangra. They have been targeting the government for giving only one Cabinet berth to Kangra, the lowest ever representation given to the district.

The BJP leaders have also alleged that the Congress government is not releasing Rs 30 crore for the diversion of forestland for the construction of north campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in the Jadrangal area of the Dharamsala Assembly constituency.

The Congress claims its government has allotted mega projects to Kangra, including the expansion of the Gaggal airport that has been hanging fire for the past many years. The present government has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for the expansion of the Gaggal airport.

Argument, counter-argument

The Congress says 2,221 of 5,263 beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana in the state in the past five years were from Mandi district and only 1,043 were from Kangra

BJP leaders from Kangra allege that the Congress government has shown its bias by giving one Cabinet berth to the most populous and politically significant district

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra #Monsoon