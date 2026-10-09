Congress’ ‘Black Day’ protest in Una, seeks CEC’s removal

Congress activists, led by state in-charge Rajni Patil and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, on Thursday staged a protest at the district headquarters against the detention of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi by the Delhi Police.

Terming the protest part of the ‘Black Day’ being observed by the party across the country, the protesters demanded the immediate removal of Gyanesh Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India. The activists began their march from the Circuit House and proceeded towards the Mini Secretariat, shouting slogans against the Prime Minister and the CEC. They later submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India through the Additional Deputy Commissioner, demanding action against the CEC.

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Addressing mediapersons, Rajni Patil alleged that Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi were ill-treated by the police while protesting in Delhi. She said the police had infringed upon the legitimate freedom and democratic rights of the protesters by detaining them more than once. The questions being raised by Rahul Gandhi, she said, were common to all voters in a democracy.

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The Congress leader alleged that the CEC did not deem it appropriate to take the other two Election Commissioners into confidence before taking decisions, which raised a big question mark over his style of working. She said the Congress would oppose any attempt to create a single-party system in the country in favour of the BJP.

Deputy CM Agnihotri alleged that the BJP’s strategy of repeatedly stealing votes had been exposed and said the party stood strongly behind Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in their fight to protect democracy in the country. He said the Congress firmly believed that crores of voters had been deprived of their right to vote and sought a reply from the CEC and the Prime Minister on the matter.

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Agnihotri said the party would also seek legal recourse, besides taking up the issue as a grassroots campaign. He said the protests would continue until Gyanesh Kumar was removed as the CEC, adding that people’s rights remained protected only in a strong democracy.