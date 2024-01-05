 Congress blames Centre for delay in grant of ST status to Hattees : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Congress blames Centre for delay in grant of ST status to Hattees

CM to launch Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar programme on Jan 8

Harshwardhan Chauhan Industries Minister. File photo



Tribune News Service

Solan, January 4

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today said that inordinate delay on the part of the Union Government to issue a clarification on queries regarding the grant of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hattee community of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur had delayed the issuance of notification.

Chauhan, while addressing mediapersons at Nahan, said, “A clarification was sought from the Central Government in September last year after it issued a gazette notification but the response was received in December after several reminders.” He added that had the Central Government responded early, the state government would have issued a notification immediately. “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued a notification within 12 hours of receiving clarification from the Central Government on December 31.”

He alleged the BJP and Hattee leaders blamed him for the delay in the issuance of the notification while it was the fault of the Centre. He said that the Chief Minister would launch the Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar programme on January 8. “All MLAs will camp in two panchayats in their Assembly segments from January 8 to February 12 and apprise people about the achievements of the state government as well as fulfilled promises,” he added.

He said, “As many as 1.35 lakh employees have been brought under the purview of the old pension scheme, as promised, while the Cabinet has approved 20,000 jobs. The Rajiv Gandhi Start-Up Yojana has been launched to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth. They will get 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-taxis, which will be hired by the state government for four years.”

#Congress #Sirmaur #Solan


