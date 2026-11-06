Congress cannot claim credit for BBMB win as successive regime fought for it: BJP

Welcoming the Supreme Court's verdict in BBMB arrears in favour of Himachal, BJP on Friday said the credit for this win is not of any single government but of the successive regimes.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP MLA and State Chief Spokesperson Randhir Sharma said that he objected to Chief Minister’s attempt to claim exclusive credit for the legal victory. He clarified that the detailed implications of the latest judgment could be assessed only after examining the complete order.

Also read: SC ends 60-year power dispute; Punjab, Haryana to give Himachal 11,973 MU electricity over 20 years

“The BBMB matter has been before the Supreme Court since 1996. Successive governments, irrespective of political affiliation, have pursued Himachal Pradesh's legitimate interests. The outcome represents the collective efforts of different governments over several decades, not the achievement of one Chief Minister,” Sharma said.

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Recalling the contribution of former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, Sharma said that the BJP government had played an important role in securing 12 per cent free power for Himachal Pradesh from hydroelectric projects. He maintained that the BJP had consistently advocated for the state's rightful share in its natural resources and would continue to protect Himachal Pradesh's interests.

Sharma also referred to the Kishau Dam project, alleging that the Congress government had similarly attempted to claim credit for developments resulting from efforts made by successive governments, including the Centre.

Sharma also criticised the state government's reported proposal to hand over the historic Peterhoff Guest House in Shimla under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

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He questioned the reported decision to discontinue bookings after November 25 and the proposal to allow a private operator to redevelop the property.

He also expressed concern over reports that other HP Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels and restaurants could also be transferred to private operators.