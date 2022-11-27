Congress celebrates Constitution Day

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 26

The District Congress Committee (DCC) today celebrated ‘Samvidhan Divas’ to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On this day, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, the Congress organised a programme at Chamba. All party office-bearers and workers participated in the event. The party discussed the importance of the Constitution and termed it as the best Constitution of the world.

District Congress Committee president Neeraj Nayar said that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had played an important role in framing the Constitution of India after studying other constitutions of the world.

He said that the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, and India emerged as a republic. Block Congress Committee president Kartar Singh Thakur said that the Constitution has something for the development of every Indian.