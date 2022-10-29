Congress 'chargesheet' against Himachal Govt today

Shimla, October 28
The Congress will submit a ‘chargesheet’ against the state government tomorrow. It has been learnt that the ‘chargesheet’ focuses on issues like irregularities in recruitment, award of tenders and corruption in various departments .
“The Congress will submit a ‘chargesheet’ against the government tomorrow,” said Alka Lamba, AICC spokesperson, here today.
AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera, CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and Chairman of the campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will release the Congress manifesto.
