 Congress ‘chargesheet’ mere poll gimmick: Anurag : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Congress ‘chargesheet’ mere poll gimmick: Anurag

Congress ‘chargesheet’ mere poll gimmick: Anurag

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting



THE BJP is all set to form next government in the state with a comfortable majority. Jai Ram Thakur will be the CM and there should be no doubt about it. The Congress ‘chargesheet’ is just an election gimmick, says Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, in an interview with Pratibha Chauhan. Excerpts:

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting

What are the BJP’s prospects in the elections?

The BJP is all set to form next government in the state with a comfortable majority. The state has progressed under the BJP governments. People understand that what all the Congress did was to create hurdles in development works. It has not fulfilled promises made to people like farm loan waiver or giving one job to every family. Therefore, why would people now trust the party when it comes out with a 'chargesheet', which is just an election gimmick? Can Himachal afford an annual expenditure of Rs 65,000 crore on giving Rs 1,500 per month to women? The state is already under a huge debt?

The polls are being fought under CM Jai Ram Thakur’s leadership. Even Nadda has said Thakur will be the CM, so there should be no doubt about it.

Are you satisfied with ticket allocation as the BJP has never faced such a rebellion earlier?

I am convinced that the party has fielded the best possible candidates after due deliberations. There is bound be some resentment but everyone must honour the party decision as only one person can be given ticket. All rebels cannot damage the party’s prospects and this fact must not be overlooked.

There is a perception that Dhumal has been sidelined. Workers felt hurt as they saw you getting emotional while talking about him?

All I can say is that respect is commanded and can’t be demanded. Yes, I did get emotional as I had seen Dhumalji working on the ground within days after the declaration of the 2017 poll results. Such is his dedication and commitment towards the party that he inspires each one us to keep working even in adversity.

Who will be CM if the BJP forms government again?

The elections are being fought under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur and he is our CM. Moreover, BJP national chief JP Nadda has repeatedly said that Thakur will be the CM, so there should be no doubt about it.

Several Congress leaders have joined the BJP. This seems to have demoralised party workers. What do you have to say?

The BJP is the largest political party in the world. We have the aptitude to take people into our fold. If people want to follow our ideology and believe in the good governance model, they are welcome. The BJP has given due honour and prominent positions to leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

It seems the BJP has diluted its stand on ‘parivarvad’ by fielding kin of MLAs. Your take?

It is in parties like the Samajwadi Party, National Conference, DMK and the Congress that the president’s post is decided by birth. This is certainly ‘parivarvad’. But, when the kids of politicians get public mandate and win elections, it can’t be termed as dynastic politics.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

2
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

3
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

4
Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

5
Delhi

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

6
Himachal

'Loot ki chhoot': Himachal Congress releases chargesheet against Jai Ram Thakur government

7
Trending

'Train isn't weak, cattle getting stronger': Twitterati initiates meme fest as Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle third time in a month

8
World

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea's Seoul

9
Brand Connect

Yoga Burn Tea Ignite Reviews (New Report) Fat Burning Weight Loss Tea Supplement?

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut hints at entry into politics, says 'open to public service if given a chance'

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

Top News

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...


Cities

View All

City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

People living outside ‘lal dora’ likely to get water connection

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

Now, know emergency bed status at AIIMS; real time dashboard launched

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari; Delhi CM calls protesters his ‘brothers’

Campaign to curb vehicular pollution: Will answer all queries, resubmit file to LG, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital