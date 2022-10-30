Congress ‘chargesheet’ mere poll gimmick: Anurag

THE BJP is all set to form next government in the state with a comfortable majority. Jai Ram Thakur will be the CM and there should be no doubt about it. The Congress ‘chargesheet’ is just an election gimmick, says Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, in an interview with Pratibha Chauhan. Excerpts:

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting

What are the BJP’s prospects in the elections?

The BJP is all set to form next government in the state with a comfortable majority. The state has progressed under the BJP governments. People understand that what all the Congress did was to create hurdles in development works. It has not fulfilled promises made to people like farm loan waiver or giving one job to every family. Therefore, why would people now trust the party when it comes out with a 'chargesheet', which is just an election gimmick? Can Himachal afford an annual expenditure of Rs 65,000 crore on giving Rs 1,500 per month to women? The state is already under a huge debt?

The polls are being fought under CM Jai Ram Thakur’s leadership. Even Nadda has said Thakur will be the CM, so there should be no doubt about it.

Are you satisfied with ticket allocation as the BJP has never faced such a rebellion earlier?

I am convinced that the party has fielded the best possible candidates after due deliberations. There is bound be some resentment but everyone must honour the party decision as only one person can be given ticket. All rebels cannot damage the party’s prospects and this fact must not be overlooked.

There is a perception that Dhumal has been sidelined. Workers felt hurt as they saw you getting emotional while talking about him?

All I can say is that respect is commanded and can’t be demanded. Yes, I did get emotional as I had seen Dhumalji working on the ground within days after the declaration of the 2017 poll results. Such is his dedication and commitment towards the party that he inspires each one us to keep working even in adversity.

Who will be CM if the BJP forms government again?

The elections are being fought under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur and he is our CM. Moreover, BJP national chief JP Nadda has repeatedly said that Thakur will be the CM, so there should be no doubt about it.

Several Congress leaders have joined the BJP. This seems to have demoralised party workers. What do you have to say?

The BJP is the largest political party in the world. We have the aptitude to take people into our fold. If people want to follow our ideology and believe in the good governance model, they are welcome. The BJP has given due honour and prominent positions to leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

It seems the BJP has diluted its stand on ‘parivarvad’ by fielding kin of MLAs. Your take?

It is in parties like the Samajwadi Party, National Conference, DMK and the Congress that the president’s post is decided by birth. This is certainly ‘parivarvad’. But, when the kids of politicians get public mandate and win elections, it can’t be termed as dynastic politics.