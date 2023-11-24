Hamirpur: Congress cheated voters with false guarantee, says Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 23

The Congress had secured power in the state by befooling people with false guarantees, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, here today.

He said that Congress leaders had betrayed innocent people of the state by promising Rs 1,500 every month to women. It also promised to purchase milk at Rs 100 per kg and dung at Rs 2 per kg from farmers but done nothing. He added that the Congress had also promised to give 300 units of electricity free of cost to people and provide one lakh jobs in one year but did not deliver on the assurances.

Anurag said that the Congress government could not establish a Rs 600-crore startup fund that it had promised before the last Assembly elections. He added that the government decision to close stone crushers in the state had led to the prices of sand and gravel for construction to rise by five times. If the stone crushers were violating norms, why they were being allowed to operate now, he said.

On the Assembly elections in five states, he said people were fed with the Congress and would vote for the BJP. Earlier, while addressing officers at a DISHA meeting, Anurag said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should address the grievances of people where ever it was building roads.

He added that he was receiving regular reports that the construction firm handling the Hamirpur-Awah Devi highway widening project was violating norms.

The Union Minister said that the Public Works Department (PWD) should initiate steps to improve the condition of the Hamirpur-Nalti-Galore road and other roads constructed under thePMGSY.

#Anurag Thakur #Congress #Hamirpur