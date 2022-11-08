Congress committed to restoring OPS: Pilot

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Solan, November 7

Sachin Pilot, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, today said that the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) was a commitment that the Congress had made to the people of Himachal. The party would fulfil it immediately after forming government.

Pilot, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “Let there be no ambiguity on the issue of the OPS, which our governments in Rajashtan and Chhattisgarh have already implemented.” He added that it was through proper fiscal management and resource generation that any state could generate funds.

He said that sensing defeat, the entire top BJP leadership, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari to chief ministers were aggressively campaigning to woo voters. “The Congress will come back to power on the strength of people’s massive support and the BJP’s failure to fulfil promises made to voters,” he added.

Pilot defended the previous Congress government for raising loans, saying that it was necessary as the state did not get help from the Central Government. “When you had the full support of the Central Government, it was your responsibility to generate resources and execute policies that would have reduced debt burden,” he added.