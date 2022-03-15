Congress councillors of Baddi Municipal Council to sit on indefinite fast

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 14

Congress councillors of the Baddi Municipal Council (MC) will proceed on an indefinite fast from Tuesday to protest the lack of decision on the 40-day-old no-confidence motion.

The district administration is yet to announce a date for moving the no-confidence motion by five councillors against the president and vice-president 40 days after it was moved.

Despite the Congress having raised the issue in the ongoing Assembly session, the state government had conveniently kept the issue on hold.

The councillors had given an ultimatum of three days to begin an indefinite fast after a protest at Baddi and Nalagarh last week. Disgruntled councillors Surjit Chawdhary and Tarsem Chawdhary said it was lamentable that the BJP government was throttling the voice of democracy, merely to save their president and vice-president in the Baddi civic body.

Even a 15-day time-bound inquiry ordered by the state government into the membership of a councillor, Tarsem Chawdhary, has failed to yield any result. The president of the civic body had demanded the cancellation of his membership as he had not attended three consecutive meetings. It was, however, a ploy to keep the no-confidence motion on hold merely to save the civic body headed by the BJP-supported candidates. —