Congress, CPM making fake votes, alleges BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 22

BJP’s leaders and former councillors gave a memorandum to SDM (Urban) here today, alleging that the Congress and the CPM were making fake votes for the upcoming MC elections.

BJP treasurer Sanjay Sood said action should be taken against the councillors indulging in making fake votes and the ineligible voters should be removed from the electoral rolls.

Shelli Sharma, former councillor from Summerhill, claimed that the Congress and the CPM had made wrong votes in her ward and she had already filed a complaint in this regard in the SDM’s office on January 19.

She alleged that despite the SDM’s order to remove the ineligible voters from the list, the names of at least two such persons were still on the electoral rolls published on March 6.

“The elections should be fair and transparent and no wrong practices should be allowed to influence the election,” said Sood.