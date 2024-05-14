Congress, CPM to run joint campaign against BJP

Shimla, May 13
The Congress and the CPM, the INDI alliance partners, have decided to run a joint campaign against the BJP in the state. The CPM leaders and workers attended the Congress rally here today to seek votes for the Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri from Shimla parliamentary constituency.
“We were running independent campaigns in the state till now. But in the meeting of the INDI alliance a few days back, which was chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, it was decided to run a joint campaign to send out a clear message to the people that INDI alliance was working well in the state,” said Onkar Shad, state secretary, CPM. Initially, the CPM wanted to contest on the Mandi parliamentary seat, but eventually the Congress fielded candidates on all four seats.
At the rally, Rakesh Singha, the CPM leader and former MLA from Theog, said that this election would decide whether the Constitution that guarantees equality to every individual regardless of religion and caste would remain as we know it or not.
