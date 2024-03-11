Congress crisis in Himachal Pradesh: No tangible result in sight

KS Tomar

IN view of the volatile political situation prevailing in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu might have got a temporary reprieve which can be attributed to the failure of the BJP’s "Operation Lotus" to topple the state government, but the saffron party is known for its undemocratic actions witnessed in Maharashtra, Karnataka etc, hence the crisis here is far from over.

Impact on Lok Sabha elections

An open confrontation between the Chief Minister and PCC chief may have an adverse impact on the outcome of the parliamentary polls in the state. An open feud has demoralised the party cadres and leaders who are poised to fight against a well-oiled machinery of the RSS disciplined cadres and vast resources of the BJP, which makes a great difference in the present-day politics of allurements and manipulations.

The BJP had won all four seats in 2019 and got lead in 68 Assembly segments, hence it will be an uphill task for the Congress to snatch even one seat from it.

BJP may not take it lying low

The Centre has provided the 'Y'-category security to six disqualified MLAs and they were brought under the security cover of the CRPF and the Haryana Police to the Vidhan Sabha on February 28 which is an evidence of the active involvement of the BJP in the toppling game. The Congress rebels are under the supervision and control of the BJP, hence even the Supreme Court’s adverse verdict about their disqualification may not make much difference as they seem poised to join the BJP. All six ex-MLAs may get BJP tickets and the bypoll could be held along with the Lok Sabha elections. In case they win, the final onslaught of "Operation Lotus" may be implemented to perfection in the state.

Observers' report

A three-page report submitted by three AICC observers, including Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupinder Hooda and DK Shiv Kumar to the Congress high command has put the onus on Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Sukhu and state party chief, Pratibha Singh, for contributing in the current crisis, suggesting the replacement of the latter who could be asked to focus on the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. The new PCC chief could be from the Sukhu camp to have a better coordination with the government.

Observers’ assessment about the PWD minister may not be off the mark as there is no certainty about his next move? But the leakage of the confidential report to the media in Delhi has done more damage than resolving the crisis.

Sukhu govt takes belated steps to survive

In a last-ditch effort to neutralise the dissensions, the high command has approved the reconciliatory efforts of the Chief Minister to try to wean away the Holly Lodge loyalists like Nand Lal, MLA from Rampur, who has been appointed Chairman of the state Finance Commission. Mohan Lal Bragta, yet another loyalist and MLA from Rohru, is Chief Parliamentary Secretary, but both MLAs were sitting with PWD minister, Vikramaditya, when he resigned and revolted against the government. More than 20 appointments of Additional Advocate General, Deputy Advocate General etc have been made to appease the detractors, thereby taking the total strength to nearly 50.

Experts say the formation of the coordination panel and reckless appointments could have borne fruit had these steps been taken on time. Therefore, it will be too much to expect any tangible result from such delayed tactics.

