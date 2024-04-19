Congress delaying ticket allotment due to infighting: Ex-minister

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 18

Govind Singh Thakur, BJP in-charge for Mandi parliamentary constituency and former minister, today alleged that the Congress was unable to announce its candidates due to infighting. Govind, in a communiqué issued here, alleged that due to internal feuds, the Congress was unable to finalise candidates. Senior Congress leaders were demanding ticket for their family members.

He said, “The Congress is yet to decide its candidates for the Hamirpur and Kangra Lok Sabha seats. The BJP has fielded all six Congress turncoats in the byelections while the Congress is still pondering over the names of the candidates.”

The former minister alleged, “The Congress is scared of the huge popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the promises made in the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) have made Congress leaders restless.” He added that the Congress government had failed to fulfil the guarantees that the party had given to people before the 2022 Assembly elections and there was no mention of the Old Pension Scheme in its manifesto.

He said that the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ focused on the welfare of the poor, women empowerment, youth uplift, welfare of farmers and contained many commitments for the benefit of all sections of society. He added, “The scope of the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be expanded.”

Govind alleged, “An amount of Rs 300 crore under the Ayushman Bharat and Himcare schemes has been withheld in Himachal. The state government has withheld the payments of Rs 70 crore of the IGMC and about Rs 90 crore of Tanda medical college.” He added that the Congress government was silent on restoring the pension of retired officers and employees of various corporations and Boards.

He said that the Congress government took loans to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore during its 15-month rule. He added, “The Central Government has given Rs 1,780 crore to the state as disaster relief assistance and for the expansion of 27,000 km of roads. Besides, Rs 1,838 crore has been sanctioned for railway expansion and the work on four 258-km projects is underway.”

