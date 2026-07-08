Congress demands rollback of E20 fuel

Congress national spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore has criticised the Central government over the nation-wide rollout of E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended) petrol, alleging that the policy is being implemented without adequate scientific validation and at the expense of millions of vehicle owners across the country.

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Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Rathore said that the issue came up before the Supreme Court of India on June 30, where, according to him, the Attorney General of India submitted that E20 fuel is presently being implemented only as an experimental measure and has not yet been fully or formally adopted.

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Questioning the government’s approach, Rathore said, “If E20 is still under experimentation, why has it been introduced across the country? Scientific trials are normally conducted on a limited number of vehicles under controlled conditions. The Centre cannot convert the vehicles of ordinary citizens into a nation-wide testing laboratory.”

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Rathore alleged that the use of E20 fuel is adversely affecting vehicle engines and reducing fuel efficiency, particularly in older vehicles. He further claimed that even a senior official of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) had acknowledged that vehicles experience lower mileage when using E20 fuel. He asked whether the government intends to compensate citizens whose vehicles may suffer engine damage or financial losses as a consequence of the ongoing implementation.

Calling for immediate government intervention, Rathore urged the Centre to suspend the implementation of E20 petrol until transparent, independent, and scientifically verified studies establish its long-term safety and effectiveness.

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He also demanded that consumers be given the freedom to choose between conventional petrol and ethanol-blended petrol instead of being compelled to use only E20 fuel.