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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Competitive exam paper leaks have affected aspirations of youths: Cong

Competitive exam paper leaks have affected aspirations of youths: Cong

Calls for transparent, student-friendly education system

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Congress activists stage a protest against the Union government in Una on Wednesday.
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All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Anil Chaudhary today said recurring instances of paper leaks in competitive examinations had affected the aspirations of millions of youth in the country. Speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme held at HIMCAPES College of Law and Nursing in Badheda village of the Haroli Assembly segment, he stressed the need to make the education system more transparent, accountable and student-friendly.

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Chaudhary said, “It is natural for frustration to grow among the youth when examinations are cancelled or recruitment processes remain stalled despite years of hard work.” He said today’s youth seek quality education, a transparent and fair examination system, and employment opportunities based on merit. He warned that if the concerns of the youth were not addressed in time, it would affect the country's future.

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The Congress leader said the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign of the Congress party was not merely an event but a platform to listen to the concerns of students across the country and convey them to the national leadership. During the programme, students shared their views on education, employment, competitive examinations, college facilities and job opportunities.

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Later, while speaking to mediapersons, Chaudhary said that competitive examination papers had been leaked repeatedly over the past 12 years and that around 7 crore students had been affected, as per government reports.

The Congress leader alleged that the Union government had failed to respond to the NEET paper leak issue both inside and outside Parliament. He further alleged that the government used "force" to suppress the voice of protesting youth, describing it as an undemocratic act. He also criticised the BJP over the alleged insult to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during protests outside the Prime Minister’s residence.

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Meanwhile, the Una Youth Congress staged a protest against the alleged use of force by the Union government against protesting students and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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