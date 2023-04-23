Congress did nothing to uplift SCs, STs in 75 years: MP

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 22

The Congress only used the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as its vote bank and did nothing for their uplift in the past 75 years. This was stated by Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami while addressing the media on the sidelines of a function at Itihas Shodh Sansthan in Neri near here today.

She was here to address a national seminar on the ‘SC/ST Communities, Settlements and Economy’ being organised by the institute. On her installation as the state BJP chief, she said Suresh Kashyap was still the president and any decision in this regard would be taken by the central leadership.

On the stance of former CM Shanta Kumar on the BJP programmes, Indu said he was a very experienced and respected leader and his advice and suggestions were of great value to party leaders.

Addressing delegates that arrived here from different states, she said the Iithas Shodh Sansthan was doing a research on various aspects of the Indian history. She said the national seminar here would prove to be another milestone in understanding the prevailing conditions of this section of society.

Chet Ram Garg, director of the institute, said despite tough geographical conditions of the Northwest Himalayas, many tribes existed here. He added that all these tribes had their unique culture and traditions and were important topics of the seminar.