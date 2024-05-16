Congress duped masses with false promises, says Kangana Ranaut

Kullu, May 15
Addressing mediapersons here today during the door-to-door campaign for BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, BJP Kisan Morcha state president Sanjeev Deshta said, “The Congress was stating in its central manifesto to waive loan of farmers and providing legal guarantee of MSP, while the state government had not fulfilled its guarantee to farmers of providing decision-making powers in the affairs of the marketing committees to determine prices of their produce.”
The president alleged that the Congress had duped the masses by making false assurances before the Assembly elections. He said, “Masses were annoyed with the Congress government and are openly coming out in favour of the BJP and the departure of the Congress government from Himachal Pradesh is now certain.”
Deshta said, “Guarantees were being provided by the Congress, but there was no guarantee if it would remain in power after June 4.”
He claimed that the BJP will win all the four Lok Sabha seats and six seats in the Assembly bypolls.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
The prime minister was greeting supporters at an event when ...
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk