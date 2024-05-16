Congress duped masses with false promises, says Kangana Ranaut

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 15

Addressing mediapersons here today during the door-to-door campaign for BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, BJP Kisan Morcha state president Sanjeev Deshta said, “The Congress was stating in its central manifesto to waive loan of farmers and providing legal guarantee of MSP, while the state government had not fulfilled its guarantee to farmers of providing decision-making powers in the affairs of the marketing committees to determine prices of their produce.”

The president alleged that the Congress had duped the masses by making false assurances before the Assembly elections. He said, “Masses were annoyed with the Congress government and are openly coming out in favour of the BJP and the departure of the Congress government from Himachal Pradesh is now certain.”

Deshta said, “Guarantees were being provided by the Congress, but there was no guarantee if it would remain in power after June 4.”

He claimed that the BJP will win all the four Lok Sabha seats and six seats in the Assembly bypolls.

