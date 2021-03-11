Congress election panel meet in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 27

The election organisation committee of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) headed by Naina Devi MLA Ram Lal Thakur would meet here on May 29.

In a press release issued here today, Ram Lal Thakur said that the committee would deliberate on the strategies to strengthen the party at booth level in Kangra parliamentary constituency.

Thakur said the people at the ground level were reeling under unprecedented price rise of essential commodities. Poor people in the state were finding it difficult to buy even buy food items. The prices of edible oils have gone beyond Rs 200 per kg, while those of fruit and vegetables are at an all-time high. The government was not doing

anything to ease the situation, he said.

Thakur said that the Congress would reach at the ground level to make the masses aware of the issue of unprecedented price rise in the country.