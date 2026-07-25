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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress exploiting NEET paper leak issue for petty gains, says Bindal

Congress exploiting NEET paper leak issue for petty gains, says Bindal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:58 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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BJP state president Rajeev Bindal and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur address a press conference in Shimla on Saturday.
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The BJP on Saturday accused the Congress of exploiting the alleged NEET paper leak issue for “petty political gains” by misleading and instigating the youth. BJP state president Rajeev Bindal and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing a joint press conference in Shimla, said that the Central Government had taken the matter seriously and was committed to preventing such incidents in the future. Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that stringent steps were being taken to curb paper leaks. “Once the proposed Bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha, the intentions of the Centre will become very clear,” he added.

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Bindal announced that the BJP would launch a statewide agitation at the divisional level from August over issues such as the closure of government institutions, poor road conditions, expensive electricity and water and the Congress government’s “false guarantees”. “The BJP’s agitation will not be merely symbolic but will continue until the anti-people and corrupt Congress government is ousted from power,” he claimed.

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Bindal alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil pre-poll promises made to voters and had shut down schools, colleges, primary health centres, offices, veterinary hospitals and other public institutions, causing hardships to people, particularly in rural areas. He added that the BJP would raise these issues across the state and seek accountability from the government.

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Thakur said that the BJP would intensify its outreach campaign to expose the Congress government’s failures and highlight issues affecting people.

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