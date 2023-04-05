Congress fails to quell dissidence in Solan, Kasauli civic bodies

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 4

The Congress has been unable to quell dissidence in the key civic bodies of Solan and Kasauli, where its own candidates are trying to dislodge the sitting chiefs.

On April 1, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed two senior ministers — DR Shandil and Harshwardhan Chauhan — and two MLAs — Vinod Sultanpuri and Sanjay Awasthi — to resolve the dispute amicably. They were, however, yet to meet the councillors.

Solan Municipal Corporation Mayor Punam Grover and Deputy Mayor Rajeev Kaura had aired their grievances before the CM last week after ruckus was created in the General House following the suspension of three women councillors. The duo had said the trio was deliberately trying to disrupt the house in connivance with the BJP-supported councillors to dislodge them. While an unsuccessful attempt had already been made in October last year, they were once grouping with the BJP to remove them and weaken the party.

The Congress had bagged nine of the 17 seats in the Solan MC in its first elections held in April 2021.

In order to quell dissidence, the senior leaders had worked out a formula to give three councillors an opportunity to occupy the Deputy Mayor’s post in turns. Though the Deputy Mayor completed his tenure in September last year and since there was no unanimity on the successor, he failed to be dislodged. With little fear of any action from the party, the disgruntled councillors were openly conniving with the BJP to once again create trouble for the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

An unsavoury situation was averted on Friday when the two warring factions almost came to blows while they had assembled for a party protest at the PWD guest house.

Solan is the home turf of senior-most Cabinet minister DR Shandil. But he has failed to take any step to prevail upon the councillors to resolve the issue amicably.

The delay in resolving the feud can cost the party dear. In the Arki nagar panchayat, the Congress faced a similar revolt, wherein a faction of the Congress connived to replace the sitting chief and elevated a BJP member as its vice-president. Arki is the home turf of Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy.

Similar trouble was brewing in the Parwanoo MC, where Congress councillors had connived with two BJP councillors to bring a no-confidence motion against the president and vice-president of their own party. Though a letter stating no confidence was moved on January 12 against the duo, senior Congress leaders were yet to resolve the stalemate.

