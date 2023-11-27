Congress fooled voters in Assembly poll with 10 guarantees: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 26

The BJP said the Congress government had failed to fulfil the 10 guarantees the party had announced for the people before the Assembly elections. It had promised to purchase cow dung from farmers and provide one lakh jobs to the unemployed youth.

Former Education Minister Gobind Thakur, in a statement issued here yesterday, said the Congress government was about to complete one year in office but it had not fulfilled these guarantees. “It is high time that the state government honoured the commitment of purchasing cow dung and 10 litres of cow milk from farmers, who rear cattle,” he added.

Gobind said that people were showing disenchantment with the government on social media. “People have realised that the Congress had taken them for a ride to grab power. Now, the party has forgotten the promises,” he added.

He reminded the Congress that women were eagerly awaiting the grant of Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance, besides 300 units of free power.

