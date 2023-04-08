Congress gears up for Shimla MC elections, forms committees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 7

The Congress has constituted campaign, screening and coordination committees for the forthcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections. HPCC president Pratibha Singh and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will spearhead the election campaign.

Pratibha Singh and Sukhu have been entrusted with the responsibility to prepare the strategy and manage the party campaign for the SMC poll on May 2. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has been made chairman of the campaign committee.

The Congress is hopeful of regaining control over the SMC from the BJP, as it had won seven of the eight Assembly seats in Shimla district in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. Moreover, Sukhu had been a councillor of the SMC from the Chotta Shimla ward. It will be a test of his popularity as these will be the first elections being fought under him as CM.

Rajeev Shukla, Rajya Sabha MP and in-charge of Congress affairs in Himachal, constituted the committees to ensure the party’s victory in the SMC elections. Meanwhile, Pratibha has announced that all those keen to contest the SMC elections can apply for party ticket by April 8.

Agnihotri has been made the chairman of the campaign committee while Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil is its convener. Other members of the committee are Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Mohan Lal Brakta (Rohru), MLAs Nand Lal (Rampur), Ajay Solanki (Nahan) and Vinod Sultanpuri (Kasauli), former Mayor Narender Kataria, and party leaders Rajnish Khimta, Dyal Pyari and Hardeep Singh Bawa.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan heads the screening committee while Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail (Palampur) and MLAs Vinay Kumar (Renukaji) and Harish Janartha (Shimla) are its members.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur will head the election management committee while Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana will be its convener. The members of the committee are Chief Parliamentary Secretary Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), MLAs Sanjay Awasthy (Arki), Raghubir Bali (Nagrota), Suresh Kumar (Bhoranj) and Ram Kumar (Doon) and office-bearers Amit Pal Singh, Dr Rajesh Sharma, Sunil Sharma Bittu, Amit Nanda, Maheshwar Chauhan, Devender Bushahri and Ritesh Kapret. The presidents of Shimla (Urban) and Shimla (Rural) blocks will be special invitees.

The coordination committee will have senior leaders like Kaul Singh Thakur, Ram Lal Thakur, Asha Kumari, Sudhir Sharma (Dharamsala), Kuldeep Kumar, Kuldeep Rathore and Kishori Lal. The party leadership has also constituted a media committee to be headed by Naresh Chauhan, Principal Adviser (Media) to Chief Minister.

The Congress government had reversed the decision of the previous BJP government and reduced the number of wards from 41 to original 34.

The BJP had protested the government decision during the Budget session in the Vidhan Sabha recently. It accused the ruling party of doing it out of desperation to win the SMC elections.

The SMC poll were due in May 2022 but were deferred after some councilors challenged the delimitation of wards in the HP High Court.

For poll campaign

Committee Chairman

Campaign Mukesh Agnihotri

Screening Harshwardhan Chauhan

Election mgmt Rohit Thakur

Media Naresh Chauhan