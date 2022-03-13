Congress gears up for Shimla Municipal Corporation poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 12

The Congress today set the ball rolling for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) poll as a meeting was held to finalise the election manifesto.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Rathore chaired a meeting of the Manifesto Committee. “The Congress will wrest the Shimla MC from the BJP as the issues in these elections are different from those at the national level,” said Rathore.

He said the elections in the five states were not held on development but on communal and caste considerations. The Congress humbly accepted people’s verdict and would introspect on the reasons for the defeat in the coming days.

He said the manifesto would be a vision for the development of Shimla. “We will seek the suggestion from the public as to how they would like their town to be developed and what facilities need to be created or improved,” he said. Focusing on the development of the merged areas and strengthening civic amenities here would remain a priority for the Congress.

“The party has always believed in politics of development and will seek votes in the name of development only,” he said. He accused the BJP, which controls the Shimla MC, of failing to address the problems of the people.

President of the Shimla Urban Congress Committee Jitender Chaudhary and president, Shimla Rural, Yashwant Chhajta also attended the meeting.