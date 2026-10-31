Congress government acting out of animosity: Jai Ram

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of acting out of animosity. He said that FIRs were being registered against elected public representatives and they were being harassed. He warned the Congress that it would get the answer to this revengeful tactics in the 2027 Assembly elections.

He claimed that the Congress, which had come to power on the back of false promises and guarantees, would be ousted in the 2027 Assembly elections. He said that people would give the Congress a befitting reply in the Assembly poll over its false promises and anti-people decisions.

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Thakur was at Androla village in the Nalagarh Assembly constituency to felicitate the newly elected representatives of panchayati raj institutes. He claimed that the BJP would form the next government in Himachal and in 2029, Narendra Modi would become Prime Minister for the fourth time.

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Thakur reminded the Congress of its election promises and said that the party had made big promises to people during the elections, but did not fulfill them after coming to power. “Congress leaders are sitting in New Delhi dreaming of toppling the BJP government at the Centre, while it is not in their capacity to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from office,” he added.

He said that 22 lakh women were promised Rs 1,500 per month, but it was restricted to a few of them afterwards. About the guarantee of providing employment to five lakh youths, he added the government was collecting information as it had no figures of employment granted. Thakur announced that the institutions closed during the Congress rule would be re-opened in public interest after the BJP forms government.