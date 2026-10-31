DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress government acting out of animosity: Jai Ram

Congress government acting out of animosity: Jai Ram

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition
Advertisement

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of acting out of animosity. He said that FIRs were being registered against elected public representatives and they were being harassed. He warned the Congress that it would get the answer to this revengeful tactics in the 2027 Assembly elections.

He claimed that the Congress, which had come to power on the back of false promises and guarantees, would be ousted in the 2027 Assembly elections. He said that people would give the Congress a befitting reply in the Assembly poll over its false promises and anti-people decisions.

Advertisement

Thakur was at Androla village in the Nalagarh Assembly constituency to felicitate the newly elected representatives of panchayati raj institutes. He claimed that the BJP would form the next government in Himachal and in 2029, Narendra Modi would become Prime Minister for the fourth time.

Advertisement

Thakur reminded the Congress of its election promises and said that the party had made big promises to people during the elections, but did not fulfill them after coming to power. “Congress leaders are sitting in New Delhi dreaming of toppling the BJP government at the Centre, while it is not in their capacity to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from office,” he added.

He said that 22 lakh women were promised Rs 1,500 per month, but it was restricted to a few of them afterwards. About the guarantee of providing employment to five lakh youths, he added the government was collecting information as it had no figures of employment granted. Thakur announced that the institutions closed during the Congress rule would be re-opened in public interest after the BJP forms government.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts