Congress government has failed to fulfil election promises: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Una, June 11

Union minister Anurag Thakur participated in the “Mahajansampark Se Jansamarthan” campaign in Bhanjal village of the Gagret Assembly segment here today and addressed traders and businessmen of Hamirpur Parliamentary segment. Rajya Sabha member and vice-chairman of the BJP’s traders’ cell Naresh Bansal was also there.

Thakur said the Modi government at the Centre had given corruption-free, transparent governance to the people for the past nine years.

The Union minister said the Centre made policies and programmes for the benefit of all sections of the society and their implementation was done in a manner that the last person in the queue was also able to get the intended benefits.

On the other hand, Thakur said the Congress government in the state had been unable to fulfil the tall pre-poll promises made to the people. It was now blaming the Centre for its failures, he alleged.

In Hamirpur, former CM Jai Ram Thakur said making available the best health care facilities to the people was the PM Narendra Modi’s motive behind launching the Ayushman Bharat initiative. He was speaking at an eye check-up camp organised under the Sansad Mobile Swasthya Sewa initiated by Union minister Anurag Thakur at Swami Vivekananda School at Kandraur in Bilaspur district.