 Congress government has failed to fulfil election promises: Anurag : The Tribune India

Congress government has failed to fulfil election promises: Anurag

Congress government has failed to fulfil election promises: Anurag

Union minister Anurag Thakur and ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur at an eye check-up camp in Bilaspur district. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Una, June 11

Union minister Anurag Thakur participated in the “Mahajansampark Se Jansamarthan” campaign in Bhanjal village of the Gagret Assembly segment here today and addressed traders and businessmen of Hamirpur Parliamentary segment. Rajya Sabha member and vice-chairman of the BJP’s traders’ cell Naresh Bansal was also there.

Thakur said the Modi government at the Centre had given corruption-free, transparent governance to the people for the past nine years.

The Union minister said the Centre made policies and programmes for the benefit of all sections of the society and their implementation was done in a manner that the last person in the queue was also able to get the intended benefits.

On the other hand, Thakur said the Congress government in the state had been unable to fulfil the tall pre-poll promises made to the people. It was now blaming the Centre for its failures, he alleged.

In Hamirpur, former CM Jai Ram Thakur said making available the best health care facilities to the people was the PM Narendra Modi’s motive behind launching the Ayushman Bharat initiative. He was speaking at an eye check-up camp organised under the Sansad Mobile Swasthya Sewa initiated by Union minister Anurag Thakur at Swami Vivekananda School at Kandraur in Bilaspur district.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

2
World

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

3
Punjab

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

4
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

5
Nation

Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather: Report

6
Nation

Will oppose Centre's ordinance and 'save democracy': Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's 'Maha-Rally' in Delhi

7
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan announces series of festivals to revive rich cultural heritage of state

8
Nation

Government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

9
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

10
World

Indian-origin ex-cop jailed for sexually assaulting colleague in UK

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters

Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a cyclone a...

Wedding bus crash in Australia; 10 dead

Wedding bus crashes in Australia; 10 dead

The guests were travelling to Singleton 'presumably for thei...

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh firm on contesting next LS poll

Woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband for divorce in Madhya Pradesh, booked for intimidation

Woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband for divorce in Madhya Pradesh, booked for intimidation

A divorce case is going on between the two

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'

Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...


Cities

View All

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

Increase in VAT on petrol, diesel decried

AAP govt adding to people’s financial burden, says Sukhbir Badal

Officials told to complete ASCL projects within stipulated time

Don’t defy govt orders on paddy sowing, urge farmer leaders

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Fuel price gap widens in Mohali, Chandigarh

Dadu Majra to get rid of garbage mountain before Jan, says Chandigarh Mayor

Clash over water slide at Fun City park lands 2 in hospital

Chandigarh Cong members up in arms

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

BJP launches ‘selfie with palace of corruption’ campaign to target AAP

Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court order staying notice to bike-taxi firms

Softening hard-knock life with touch-up in Tihar

3 held for robbing, killing elderly woman

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

MPs review flood protection works ahead of monsoon

Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT ends

Protest held over fake SC certificates

Power cut troubles Sewa Kendra visitors in Phagwara

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Rs 8.25 crore heist in Ludhiana: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues

Illegal change of land use: GLADA orders seizure of property, imposes penalty

Building bylaws being flouted with impunity, says RTI activist

Ludhiana residents resent fuel price hike

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

Ban on bursting of crackers at functions

Dist BJP Kisan Morcha appoints office-bearers

Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days