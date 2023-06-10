Congress government pursuing vendetta politics, says former CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 9

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was pursuing vendetta politics.

He said that all works of public interest had stopped in the state. The government always cited a shortage of money for the lack of development, he said while addressing a public meeting at Gada Gushaini in Mandi district.

Thakur said that the Congress had not fulfilled 10 guarantees given to people before the Assembly elections.

He said, “The Congress opposed the use of even one helicopter during our government but after coming to power its wants to purchase three helicopters.”