Congress government pursuing vendetta politics, says former CM

Mandi, June 9
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was pursuing vendetta politics.
He said that all works of public interest had stopped in the state. The government always cited a shortage of money for the lack of development, he said while addressing a public meeting at Gada Gushaini in Mandi district.
Thakur said that the Congress had not fulfilled 10 guarantees given to people before the Assembly elections.
He said, “The Congress opposed the use of even one helicopter during our government but after coming to power its wants to purchase three helicopters.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Bill in works, big tech to pay for news
New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...
Donald Trump indicted for federal crime
First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy
ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI
On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...