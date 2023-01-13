Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, January 13

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regime has restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for Himachal Pradesh government employees with immediate effect.

As was promised by the Congress in its election manifesto, the government approved the long standing demand of the employees in its first Cabinet meeting here on Friday.

This will benefit over one-lakh government employees of Himachal.

The Congress government further gave in-principle approval to its two other major poll promises – a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to women aged 18-60 and generating one lakh job opportunities in a year – and formed Cabinet sub-committees to work out the modalities for their implementation. These committees will submit their reports to the Cabinet in one month.

“We had promised to restore OPS in our first Cabinet meeting, and we have kept our promise. The OPS has been implemented with immediate effect. The notification will be issued today or tomorrow,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told mediapersons.

The decision will benefit around 1.36 lakh employees of the state who are under New Pension Scheme. With the restoration of the scheme, Himachal has become the third Congress-ruled state to restore the Old Pension Scheme.

“There were several hurdles in the way of restoring OPS, the biggest was the poor financial health of the state and the huge debt of around Rs 75,000 crore. Yet, we went ahead because OPS is not just about monetary benefits but about social security and self-respect of the employees,” said Sukhu.

Accusing the previous BJP government for taking the debt burden up to Rs 75,000 crore, Sukhu said the previous government has handed them an employee liability of around Rs 11,000 crore. “There is a liability of Rs 4,430 crore as salary arrears to the employees and Rs 5,226 crore pension liabilities on the present government. In addition to this, liabilities of about Rs 1,000 crore as DA of employees and pensioners have been left by the previous government. In this way, the previous government has left total financial burden of about Rs 11,000 crore on the state exchequer in addition to the debt,” he said.

“Despite all odds, the state government has decided to provide old pension scheme to NPS employees to secure their retired life,” he said.

