Congress: Government trying to save prez, vice-prez of Baddi civic body

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 26

The Congress today alleged that the state government was trying to save the BJP-supported president and vice-president of the Baddi civic body against whom five of the nine councillors had moved a no-confidence motion on February 2.

A delegation of Congress leaders met Deputy Commissioner Kritika Kulhari here and asked why a notice for moving the no-confidence motion had not been issued even 24 days after the five councillors presented it.

Led by former Doon MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary, the Congress leaders urged the Deputy Commissioner to call a meeting for moving the no-confidence motion in the interest of justice. They alleged that a pick and choose policy had been adopted in serving notice on councillor Tarsem Chawdhary for removing him as a member on the plea that he had not attended three consecutive meetings. They alleged that three more members had not attended the meetings and they should also be served notice for removal as members.

The Congress leaders threatened to launch an agitation if the meeting for moving the no-confidence motion was not convened soon. They claimed that developmental works were suffering as the House was in limbo. Heated arguments were witnessed between the Deputy Commissioner and the Congress leaders, who alleged that the government was deliberately delaying the motion.

Kritika said, “The disqualification of a member has also come up with the no-confidence motion. We are enquiring into the issue of the disqualification of a member, as per the state government’s directions. It will be enquired within 15-days”.

She added that the enquiry report would be forwarded to the Principal Secretary, Urban Development, for action. If one member was disqualified, the no-confidence motion would fail to sustain, as it would not be supported by the majority.”

Aggrieved councillor Surjeet Singh was upset as no date for moving the no-confidence motion was decided. He alleged that he was unable to go home and meet his family, as there was immense pressure on him to withdraw the motion.

The DC claimed that this was the first day of the enquiry into the disqualification of member Tarsem Chawdhary; the order was dated February 15. The state government had entrusted the enquiry to the ADC and he was supposed to conclude it by March 2, said Kritika.