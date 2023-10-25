Himachal's Congress govt can't hide its failures by blaming BJP, says Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 24

The Congress government has developed a habit of cursing the BJP while it has failed to live up to the expectations of the people. “We demand that the state government present a White Paper of the works it has done during its first 10-month rule in the state,” said state BJP president Rajeev Bindal in a press statement issued here today.

Bindal added, “The CM and his entire Cabinet is busy blaming the BJP for its own failures. He forgets that it’s Congress that is in power not the BJP. You cannot escape or cover up your misgovernance by blaming the BJP.”

“We want to remind you that during election time, you had made several promises to the people of the state. They are still waiting and wondering as to when these promises would be fulfilled. The BJP had reduced the prices of diesel but the Congress government has increased its prices and burdened the state with Rs 1,500 crores. Instead of providing one lakh jobs that it had promised during its pre-poll announcements, the Congress government has retrenched thousands of employees. You are answerable to the people,” Bindal said.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla