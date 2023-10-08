Congress govt failed to create jobs for youth: Thakur

PTI

Shimla, October 7

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the Congress government had failed to generate employment for the youth and its guarantee of providing Rs 10 crore for start-ups to every constituency in the state remains an illusion.

Thakur said in a press statement issued here that during the last Assembly elections, the Congress gave a guarantee to provide every constituency Rs 10 crore as start-up fund to facilitate the youth to start their own ventures but nothing had been done in this regard.

He said had Rs 680 crore start-up funds been released, the youth would have got self-employment and also provided jobs to others.

