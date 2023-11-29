Congress govt has taken Rs 10,800 cr loan: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 28

The BJP today said that the Congress government had taken Rs 10,800 crore loan since assuming office in December last year. “As per information gathered through an RTI application and official sources, the Congress government has taken Rs 10,800 crore loan till date,” said state BJP president Rajeev Bindal.

He said that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government started taking loan in January this year, a month after the coming to power. “The government took a loan of Rs 1,500 crore on January 19, Rs 2,000 crore on February 16, Rs 1,500 crore on March 16 and Rs 1,700 crore on March 24. The government took Rs 6,700 crore loan from January to March and Rs 4,100 crore from April to November,” he added.

Bindal said that the government raised a loan of Rs 800 crore on June 1, Rs 1,000 crore on June 28, Rs 500 crore on August 31, Rs 1,000 crore on October 12 and Rs 800 crore on November 19. “We have supplied details of loans but we know the government will still not accept these,” he added.

A few days ago, the Chief Minister had said that the BJP government had raised Rs 14,000 crore loan in 2022-23 while the Congress government had taken just Rs 4,100 crore loan in this financial year. Bindal said, “The Congress government has raised Rs 6,700 crore loan from January to March but the Chief Minister is projecting it as loans taken by the previous BJP government.”

