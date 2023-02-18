Congress govt has taken Rs 4.5K cr loans in 3 months: Kashyap

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 17

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, in a press note issued here today, said that the Congress government had taken loans of Rs 4,500 crore in the past three months.

May raise Rs 2K cr loan this month The government took a loan of Rs 1,000 crore in December, Rs 1,500 crore in January and is about to take Rs 2,000 crore loan this month. — Suresh Kashyap, bjp president

Kashyap alleged that the Congress government took a loan of Rs 1,000 crore in December, Rs 1,500 crore in January and was about to take another loan of Rs 2,000 crore this month.

He alleged that the Congress had come to power on the basis of 10 guarantees it had made to the people during the Assembly elections.

“Two Cabinet meetings have taken place but no guarantee has been implemented. Women in the state are waiting for Rs 1,500 per month as promised by the Congress during the elections. The people of the state had great expectations from the Cabinet meeting but nothing significant has come out of it,” he said.

Kashyap said that the Congress had promised five lakh jobs and to purchasse cow dung from farmers. Both promises had not been fulfilled, he added.

The BJP president said that the Congress had promised 300 units of free power but it was now planning to impose a cut of 125 units of free power that the previous BJP government was providing.