Congress govt tables Bill for water cess on hydropower projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

The cash-strapped Congress government today tabled the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Bill, 2023 in the Vidhan Sabha today. The Bill is aimed at generating an additional revenue of Rs 4,000 crore per annum.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the passing of the Bill by the House would pave the way for generation of the much-needed additional resources, considering Himachal’s poor fiscal health. “In the coming days, we will have to take some more measures like this to generate revenue,” he added.

He said, “We have held detailed talks with various power producers, including the NHPC, NTPC and the SJVN. Our intention is not to excessively burden them but to impose the cess in a rational manner.”

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri laid the Bill on the table of the House and said that to generate additional resources, the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Ordinance, 2023 was promulgated on February 15, as the Assembly was not in session. “The government hopes to generate Rs 4,000 crore from the cess, which will be paid by the power producers and will not put any burden on people,” he added.

Agnihotri, who holds the charge of the Jal Shakti Department, said that the cess would be imposed on 172 projects having a capacity of 10,991 MW. “Even Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir have levied this cess, which courts have also upheld,” he added.

The government intends to set up of a Commission for Water Cess on Hydropower Generation. It will have a Chairperson, who had held the rank of not below the post of Secretary, and a maximum of four Members.