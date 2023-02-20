 Congress grabbed power by misleading voters: Anurag Thakur : The Tribune India

Congress grabbed power by misleading voters: Anurag Thakur

Says it won’t be able to keep its poll promises

Congress grabbed power by misleading voters: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses a BJP meet in Hamirpur.



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 19

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur attended a meeting of the BJP block unit here today.

Addressing the meeting, he said, “The Congress has grabbed power by misleading people in the state. The Congress government will be unable to keep its promises made during the Assembly elections.”

Anurag said in just two months of its regime, the Congress government had taken a loan of over Rs 3,000 crore.

This meeting of the BJP will continue for two more days. A total of 11 rounds of meetings will be organised to analyse the weak points of the party that resulted in its defeat in the previous elections.

Speaking on the debacle in the Assembly elections, he said it was a close contest in many Assembly constituencies and a bit more efforts would have changed the scenario in the state. “Now, time has come to introspect and move forward to ensure the victory of the BJP on all four Lok Sabha seats in 2024,” he added.

The minister said it was unfortunate that the Congress had denotified over 900 institutions that were opened in the state by the BJP government. “These institutions were opened for the welfare of the people. Every BJP worker should participate in the ‘signature movement’ started by the party. The BJP will compel the Congress government to restart the closed institutions,” he added.

