Congress guarantees are farce: Ex-CM

Congress guarantees are farce: Ex-CM

Jai Ram Thakur



Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 17

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur here today said that the Congress government was violating the model code of conduct and wanted to gain public support by cheating the people of the state during elections.

As soon as elections approach, the Congress starts making big announcements and when elections are over, Congress forgets to fulfil its guarantees, Thakur said in a press statement issued today.

“The Congress should not forget that the politics of lies and deceit does not last long. Congress has been exposed and will be defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Thakur said that during the 2022 Assembly elections, Congress made 10 false guarantees to the people and came to power.

“One of those guarantees was to give Rs 1,500 per month to the women of the state in the 18 to 60 age group. Congress leaders made the women fill fake forms for this. However, the state government did nothing during its one-and-a-half years tenure but now seeing the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the Congress announced to give Rs 1,500 to the women. The party is making the women fill the forms of Mahila Samman Nidhi without making any provision in the budget,” he said. “This raises questions on the policy and intentions of the Congress government,” he said.

“Even after the implementation of the code of conduct, efforts are being made by the Congress government to cheat such women and code conduct is also being violated,” he added. He said that the people of the state had understood everything, hence the tactics of Congress would no longer going to work.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

