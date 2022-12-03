Congress has conceded defeat: Trilok Jamwal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 2

State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal today said that the kind of statements the Congress leadership was making clearly showed that the party had conceded defeat even before the counting of votes for the Vidhan Sabha elections.

Jamwal, in a press note issued here today, said it would become clear on December 8 that the people of Himachal had supported the BJP whole-heartedly. “People have put their stamp of approval by voting for the double-engine governments of the BJP, at the Centre and in Himachal,” he said.

Jamwal said there was not an iota of doubt that the BJP would again form government with absolute majority. “The people of Himachal have voted for the development works undertaken by the Modi regime at the Centre and Jai Ram government in the state,” he added.

He said that every section of society had benefited from the welfare schemes launched by the BJP government.