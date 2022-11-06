Congress has never kept poll promises: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

UNA, NOVEMBER 5

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has termed the Congress’ poll promises a bundle of lies, saying the party had failed to fulfil them every time whenever it came to power.

He was addressing a campaign meeting in Chintpurni in support of BJP candidate Balbir Singh today.

Anurag said before the 2003 Assembly polls, the Congress had promised government job to one member from each household but after coming to power, it forgot about it. “Similarly, in the 2012 polls, the party had promised unemployment allowance to the youth, but that was also not fulfilled.”

He said before coming to power in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, the Congress had promised to waive the farmers’ loans, but later backed out. “The 10 years of the UPA rule under Manmohan Singh was marred with scams, but the BJP had promised a transparent and graft-free government, which PM Narendra Modi is delivering.”

Anurag said the country had witnessed unprecedented inflation rate during the UPA regimes but that time, there was neither any pandemic, nor a war situation. “Inflation is a global issue. However, the BJP government has kept it under control,” he added.

Anurag said there was a CM candidate in the Congress in all districts. The party was clueless, he added.