Congress high command to take final call on Cabinet berths: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Pratibha Chauhan

December 1

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is unwilling to disclose the date and the names of legislators to be inducted into the ministry though speculation is rife about Cabinet expansion to fill three berths.

Sukhu’s unscheduled hurried visit to New Delhi to meet the party high command has given rise to the speculation of the much-awaited Cabinet expansion. “Only those MLAs whose names are cleared by the high command will be inducted into the Cabinet,” he said here today.

Asked when the Cabinet expansion would be done, the Chief Minister said that he would share the date as and when the high command conveys it to him. The contenders have been trying to impress the high command for Cabinet berths. There is possibility that the Chief Minister may induct two ministers and leave one berth vacant to check dissidence.

HPCC president Pratibha Singh has said that more ministers should be inducted to ensure a regional and caste balance. She has met the central Congress leadership several times over Cabinet expansion and the appointment of the Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of boards and corporations.

Congress MLAs, especially from Kangra, are losing patience over the delay in Cabinet expansion, as they feel that the district should be given more representation in the government to ensure a good performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The front-runners

The name of two-time MLA Yadvinder Goma, who represents the reserved Jaisinghpur constituency in Palampur subdivision of Kangra, is doing the rounds

Former minister and Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma is also in the race for a Cabinet berth

Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani may be inducted into the Cabinet to strike a caste and regional balance

Dharmani is a Brahmin and Bilaspur is unrepresented in the Cabinet

Rajinder Rana, Sujanpur MLA, is also a front-runner for a Cabinet berth but Sukhu hailing from Hamirpur may hurt his prospects

