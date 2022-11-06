 Congress hindered development, says BJP prez at Bilaspur rally : The Tribune India

Congress hindered development, says BJP prez at Bilaspur rally

BJP president JP Nadda at a public meeting in Bilaspur on Saturday. ANI



Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 5

BJP president JP Nadda today said that the Congress had “actively hindered national development in pursuit of electoral power”.

Nadda, addressing an election meeting in his home town Bilaspur, said the Congress practised a policy of “confusing voters” to stay in power. “The Congress has contributed a lot to impeding the country’s development. The Congress has never practised politics on real issues. It has always managed to confuse people to win elections by any means. The Congress has never worked to provide clarity to people,” he said ahead of the release of the party’s manifesto “Sankalp Patra” in Shimla tomorrow.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi the BJP had started the practice of going to people with its report card, which the “Congress had not done”.

He said, “We always give our report card because the Prime Minister has changed the tradition of politics in the country. Have you ever seen the Prime Minister go on a holiday? He calls himself ‘pradhan sevak’ and has never said he is Prime Minister.” He added, “The Congress is trying to confuse voters even now.”

Nadda said that the purpose of his poll meeting was to urge people to protect their rights and the state. The people of the state had already made up their mind to re-elect the ‘double-engine’ government with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the state.

He said, “The Congress makes false promises and shows lofty dreams to people, but the BJP works to realise its pledges — be it abrogation of Article 370, building a grand Ram Temple, implementing one rank one pension for the armed forces and many other promises.”

The BJP chief said, “Our fundamental rule is ‘Sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas’ while the Congress’ mantra is corruption and commission.”

Nadda also accused the previous Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh of not acquiring land for the national security project of a rail line to Leh, which the incumbent BJP government had done.

Meanwhile, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address rallies in the state ahead of the November 10 deadline for canvassing to end.

‘People have made up mind’

Shimla: The people have made up their mind to elect the double-engine government to accelerate the pace of development, said JP Nadda while addressing a rally at Behna Jattan in Jhandutta.

Campaigning for BJP candidate JR Katwal, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood for the state in hour of need and visited several times in the past eight years while the Congress Prime Minister could not visit it in the past 60 years.

He said the UPA government not only discontinued the special category status to Himachal, but also withdrew the industrial package given by former Prime Minster Atal Bihari Vajpayee while Modi restored the special category status to HP and gave a new dimension to development in the state. — TNS

