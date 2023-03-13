Congress holds protest march to Raj Bhavan; demands probe into Adani Group row

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

The Congress, led by state party president Pratibha Singh, took out a protest march to Raj Bhavan here on Monday, demanding the constitution of Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the allegations against Adani Group.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the President of India through Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in this regard,” said Pratibha Singh.

Kuldeep Rathore, the Congress MLA from Theog, alleged that the government institutions like SBI and LIC were forced to invest in the Adani Group.

“And when the shares of the Adani Group crashed following the Hindenburg report, these companies suffered huge losses,” said Rathore, adding that it’s the biggest scandal of Independent India.

He further said that the government is running away from constituting the JPC to probe the Adani issue. “If the government has nothing to hide, why is it scared of the JPC in this matter?” asked Rathore.

“We have demanded that the JPC should be constituted at the earliest to probe the matter,” said Rathore, adding that Congress workers have held protests outside Raj Bhavans across the country to press for the JPC against Adani Group.