Congress holds protests across Haryana

Following its state-level protest in Chandigarh demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress on Monday launched a similar campaign across Haryana. Senior party leaders led and participated in protests at district headquarters, intensifying the party’s criticism of the CEC and the BJP-led government.

In Rohtak, the Congress leaders and workers burnt the effigy of the CEC and raised slogans such as “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor”. The protesters demanded immediate resignation and arrest of the CEC, along with a comprehensive review of election-related decisions taken during his tenure.

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Congress MLAs — Bharat Bhushan Batra and Balram Dangi, District Congress Committee (Urban) president Kuldeep KD and Rural president Balwan Ranga were among present on the occasion.

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Before the protest, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda while speaking to mediapersons alleged that the CEC, in collusion with the BJP, had compromised the electoral process across the country, including in Haryana.

“The truth regarding the BJP’s vote theft has been exposed to the public. After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the media has also brought this matter into the open. Under these circumstances, the CEC has no option but to resign from his post,” Hooda said.

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He alleged that the CEC treated the Election Commission as his personal fiefdom to benefit the BJP. Even other two Election Commissioners had questioned his working style and cautioned him from time to time, he added.

Regarding the Haryana election results, Hooda said the BJP stole the public mandate with the help of the Election Commission. The Congress had raised several questions with the Election Commission but had yet to receive any answers, he said.

“On the night of the October 5, 2024, the polling day in Haryana, the Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 61.19 per cent in the state. However, the figure was raised to 65.65 per cent the following day, and further increased to 67.9 per cent on October 7, 2024, just a day before the counting of votes. It is baffling how the vote count rose so significantly overnight,” he said.

Later, Hooda visited Naya Bans, Bhaisru Khurd, Bhaisru Kalan, Hasangarh and Samchana villages under his village outreach programme and addressed public meetings.

In Jhajjar, the Congress MLAs — Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Geeta Bhukkal and Kuldeep Vats — participated in the protest march and raised slogans against the CEC. Bhukkal levelled serious allegations against the CEC and described him as a “puppet in the hands of the BJP”.

“Around 14 crore voters have been deleted across the country in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Reports appearing in the media have raised serious questions about the functioning of the Election Commission,” she said.