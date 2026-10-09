Congress holds silent protest in Shimla against Rahul Gandhi’s detention in Delhi

The Shimla urban and rural district Congress committees observed a black day and staged a silent protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Thursday against the detention and mistreatment of senior Congress leaders in New Delhi. The protesters condemned the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders and the alleged manhandling and arrest of MPs, who were marching peacefully towards the Election Commission’s office in New Delhi under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

DCC (Shimla Rural) president Hari Krishna Himral said that the protest was held at the district headquarters to express solidarity with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs, who were peacefully protesting against the “dictatorial decisions” of the Election Commission at the behest of the BJP.

Advertisement

Congress workers and office-bearers wore black ribbons on their arms to register their protest against the alleged “repressive” policies of the government. The party leaders accused the Central Government of attempting to silence the voice of the Opposition in an undemocratic manner. They expressed concern over the functioning and the impartiality of constitutional institutions, particularly the Election Commission.