Congress in a fix over action against 4 erring councillors

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 10

A piquant situation has arisen for the Congress party on whether to act or not against its four councillors who voted against the official Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates in the recent elections.

Both the official Congress candidates had lost the elections while a rebel Congress councillor won the Mayor’s poll and the BJP won the Deputy Mayor’s poll.

Apart from the four councillors led by outgoing Mayor Punam Grover who voted against the official candidates, a Congress councillor voted against the official Deputy Mayor’s candidate.

In case an action is initiated against the four rebel councillors, action would also have to be taken against the fifth councillor who had voted for the official Mayor candidate but chose to defy the party line for the Deputy Mayor’s candidate.

Questions are being raised over a meeting held between two Congress leaders and a councillor, including a senior Cabinet minister, with a senior BJP leader on December 3 night at the local Circuit House.

The minister had not only sought the support of four BJP councillors but had reportedly approached senior BJP leaders at Delhi to forge an alliance with the BJP for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s elections.

Shiv Kumar, District Congress Committee, president, when asked said, “In case a report is received from the Solan Block Congress Committee president about the four rebel councillors, they could contemplate some action. Similarly, action would also be initiated against the fifth councillor for defying party line in voting against the official Deputy Mayor candidate.”

He said since no report has been received from the BCC till now all four councillors continue to be party members.

These elections have not only exposed the widening rift between the two factions of the Congress in Solan but also the growing indiscipline.

The party had failed to act against four councillors led by Sardar Singh who had connived with the BJP to move a no-confidence motion against their own Mayor and Deputy Mayor in October 2022.

“How can action be initiated against the four councillors now when the party did not act against the other four councillors who had connived with the BJP against their own Mayor and Deputy Mayor in 2022?”questioned Punam Grover, the former Mayor.

#Congress #Solan