Congress invites applications for Himachal Assembly poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 26

The Congress has invited applications from ticket aspirants for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections.

However, this time, the party has not asked any fee for applying for the ticket and applications can also be sent by mail.

The ticket aspirants will have to give their bio-data mentioning experience, caste and educational qualifications. They will also have to disclose if they are associated with any other political party. The Congress has said that it will conduct a survey and ticket will be allocated based on the winnability criteria.

