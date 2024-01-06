Congress leader accused of harassing investors

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 5

Rita Dhiman, former Indora MLA, has accused a local Congress leader of harassing and intimidating investors in her constituency.

Chief Minister Should intervene The way the Congress leader, through the local SDM, pressured the university Chancellor to accept illegitimate demands and threatened to get his institution closed is deplorable. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should intervene in the matter immediately. Rita Dhiman, Former Indora MLA

Rita, in a statement issued here on Thursday, expressed concern over the recent attack on the Chancellor of a private university in the area allegedly by a Congress leader against whom an FIR had been registered at Indora police station. She alleged that under political pressure, the police had not taken action against the accused while they had booked university students, who had held a demonstration at the Indora chowk on Tuesday in protest against the attack on the university’s Chancellor.

She alleged, “The way the Congress leader, through the local SDM, pressured the university Chancellor to accept illegitimate demands and threatened to get his institution closed is deplorable. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should intervene in the matter immediately.”

The former MLA said that the Indora BJP mandal would soon hold a protest against lawlessness prevailing in the area. “The state government is making efforts to attract investors but in Indora, a Congress leader is harassing and forcing them to leave,” she alleged.

