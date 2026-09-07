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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress leader flags flaws in caste census questionnaire

Congress leader flags flaws in caste census questionnaire

Open-ended format may lead to unreliable data, says Sappal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:34 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal addresses mediapersons in Shimla on Sunday.
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The Congress has questioned the Centre’s approach to the caste census, alleging a wide gap between the government’s stated intention and the way the exercise is being planned.

Addressing a press conference here today, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, a permanent member of the Congress Working Committee, said the Census should provide accurate data on the population and share of different castes and communities.

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“The present questionnaire is flawed and will not provide reliable data, particularly on Other Backward Classes (OBCs),” he said.

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Sappal objected to the use of an open-ended format for recording caste details. He said the enumerator would simply record the caste or sub-caste name given by a respondent instead of selecting it from a government-approved list.

He said this could result in the same caste being recorded under different names, spellings and regional variations across the country. “This will create huge discrepancies in the data and make the exercise practically useless,” he said.

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Sappal demanded that the present questionnaire be scrapped and a new one prepared using a verified drop-down list of castes, following the system adopted in Telangana and Bihar. He also called for consultations with political parties, experts and the public before finalising the questionnaire.

“Incorrect data could affect reservation, scholarships, education, employment and welfare schemes meant for OBC, Extremely Backward Class and other disadvantaged communities,” he said.

He said the Congress had been demanding a caste census for several years and alleged that the Centre was now trying to dilute the exercise. He urged the government to make necessary changes before the nationwide exercise begins in February 2027.

“Congress will not back down from the fight for the rights of backward classes, Dalits and other deprived sections. The government must conduct an accurate and transparent caste census,” Sappal said.

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