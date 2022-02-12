Congress leader sanctions Rs 10 lakh from MPLADS fund for restoration of Nehru’s statue in Palampur

Dharamshala, February 12
Congress leader Anand Sharma has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh from his MPLADS fund for the restoration of a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, former chief minister Shanta Kumar said in a statement on Saturday.
In the statement issued from Dubai, Kumar thanked the Congress MP for the grant and said he himself had given Rs 1 lakh a few months ago for the restoration of the statue of the country’s first Prime Minister.
Kumar appealed to the state government to restore the statues of Nehru and other personalities installed in Palampur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case
The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks
Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83
He died after a prolonged illness, a company spokespersons s...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...
Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours
Campaign ban now from 10 pm to 6 am, says poll panel
Mamata dissolves TMC national office-bearers’ committee, forms 20-member panel to stem internal rift
Comes in the middle of old versus new guard faceoff within t...