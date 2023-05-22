Congress leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Shimla, May 21
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated an exhibition titled ‘Rajiv Gandhi–21st Century Visionary’ on the 33rd death anniversary of the former Prime Minister at Gaiety Theatre here today.
In his address, the Chief Minister reminisced about his student days and his association with Rajiv Gandhi through the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).
Sukhu praised Rajiv Gandhi’s various contributions, including computer revolution and his vision of making India a leader in the IT sector. He emphasised on his commitment to women empowerment and mentioned the constitutional amendment providing 33 per cent reservation for them in the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs).
“After 30 years, almost 58 per cent seats have been won by women candidates in the PRIs. Meanwhile, 21 of 34 women have been elected in the Shimla Municipal Corporation election,” he added.
The event also included the screening of a documentary on the life and contribution of Rajiv Gandhi to society. The CM paid floral tributes to him on the occasion.
Earlier, state Congress president Pratibha Singh and other leaders paid homage to the ex-PM at the party office. “We will always remember his contribution to the country and the party. No one can forget his sacrifice,” said Pratibha.
