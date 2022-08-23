Congress leaders suffocated, quitting: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 22

Suffocation and insult is forcing the Congress leaders to resign, said BJP state president Suresh Kashyap adding that the decision of senior Congress leader Anand Sharma to resign from the election steering committee of Himachal is a glaring example.

The atmosphere in Congress is deteriorating day by day. Negative vibes prevail and it is not only Anand Sharma but Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and MLA Satpal Raizada have also opposed the party openly.

He said that Agnihotri, in his statement, has questioned the process of allocation of MLA tickets in Congress and speculated involvement of money in ticket allocation. Recently MLA Pavan Kajal and Lakhwinder Rana had joined the BJP.

The Congress is a divided party with no leadership. The BJP will once again form government in Himachal as “the general public has faith in our working and ideology,” he stressed.